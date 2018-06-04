Union City police have started the process of relocation to their new department on Harrison Street.

With construction work nearly completed on the former Simmons Bank site, Police Chief Perry Barfield said the move across the street from the Municipal Building is underway.

During the process of moving all departments, including the dispatch center, Chief Barfield said service will continue as normal to local residents.

After years of working from the Municipal Building, the Chief said the new, modern building will provide much needed room for the departments daily operations.

Included at the new police station, will be the new home for Judge Allen Nohsey and the Union City, City Court room.