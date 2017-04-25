Union City police were called to assist a man who was reportedly being shot at near South Sunswept Drive.

Reports said officers responded to the area of Parkview Manor Apartments, after a call was received stating three subjects were chasing an individual and firing shots.

After a search of the area, officers heard 21 year old Cordarian Thompson, of North First Street, yelling for help from a wooded area.

Thompson told officers that he had injured himself while running from an individual who was shooting at him.

The police report said Thompson was transported to the hospital for injuries to his leg, but was not struck by any gunfire.