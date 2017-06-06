Union City police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on child sex abuse charges involving multiple victims.

47 year old Curtis Eugene Brown was last seen on May 22nd in the Fulton area, walking near the Dollar General Store.

Police say Brown has been staying at the Travelers Inn Motel, in South Fulton, for approximately two weeks.

Brown has family, or known associates, in Union City, South Fulton, Bolivar, Jackson, along with the Kentucky cities of Fulton, Hickman and Mayfield.

He is a black male 5’8” tall weighing about 167 pounds.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Curtis Eugene Brown is urged to contact their nearest law enforcement agency.

The Union City Crimestoppers Tip-Line is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his capture.