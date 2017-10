Union City police are now seeking the whereabouts of 19 year old Deshawn Markee Taylor, of Union City, in connection with a homicide on Friday night.

Taylor is wanted on charges of 2nd Degree Murder, in the shooting death of 26 year old Dennis Edward Neisler at East Gate Village.

Anyone with any information about Taylor, they are urged to contact Union City police or the Crimestoppers Tipline.

He is considered armed and dangerous.