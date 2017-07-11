The Union City Golden Tornadoes are back on the football field following a 2016 season that saw the team post an overall (11-2) record and quarterfinal playoff berth.

Coach Darren Bowling spoke with Thunderbolt News on Monday, and said the beginning of summer practice was an exciting time for the players and coaching staff.

The team is conducting two-a-day workouts, and will travel to Dyer County this afternoon for a 7-on-7 camp.

Coach Bowling said a lot of practice and 7-on-7 play has been crammed into a short period of time, before the team leaves for their annual camp.

This season also marks the Golden Tornadoes debut in Class-2A, which coach Bowling said would be a good challenge.

Union City kicks off on August 18th against Kentucky football powerhouse Mayfield, who have won 12 State Championships and have not had a losing season since 1963.