The City of Union City has increased certain fees that will go into effect June 1. Water bills must be paid by 10AM on the cut off date or a fee of $75 will be added to the bill. The city will also charge residents for property grass mowing violations.

If the grass gets to high the property, the owner will have to pay the city to mow the property and they will bill the property owners $150 for the first hour and $50 for every 15 mins afterwards.