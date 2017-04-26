Union City High School has been ranked as the 18th best in the state, according the the U.S. News and World Report.

Union City was given a “Silver Award” in the “2017 Best High Schools” ranking.

The report showed Union City with an 89-percent graduation rate, along with 82-percent in math proficiency and 67-percent in English proficiency.

In the national rankings, Union City High School was listed at number 1,606 of the 6,000 school’s that were recognized.

Central Magnet School of Murfreesboro was the top ranked school in Tennessee, followed by Hume Fogg Magnet in Nashville, Martin Luther King Magnet in Nashville and Merrol Hyde Magnet in Hendersonville.