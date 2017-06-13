Union City School Board members heard a presentation of the new fiscal year budget during their short meeting on Monday afternoon.

Director of School’s Gary Houston presented the budget figures to those in attendance.

Director Houston also spoke of some highlights of the coming years budget.

During the meeting, board members approved an increase in the price of school lunches.

For the upcoming year, prices for Pre-K thru 5th grade will rise from $2.10 to $2.25, grades 6th thru 12th will increase from $2.35 to $2.50, and faculty lunch prices increased from $3.25 to $3.40.