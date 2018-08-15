The Union City School System has installed the “In God We Trust” motto in their high school.

Coby Watts and members of the Structural Systems class hung the national motto banner in the hallway of the high school.

School reports said banners will also be erected at both the middle and elementary schools.

Governor Bill Haslam signed a bill requiring all Tennessee schools to prominently display the motto, following a vote of 81-to-18 in the State Legislature.

“In God We Trust” became the national motto in 1956.

