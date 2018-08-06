The Union City School System will hold their registration day for students on Tuesday.

School reports said students will register on a day that is counted as a day of attendance, with all school rules applying, including the dress code.

At the high school, Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors will meet with principal Jacob Cross in the gymnasium, then take school pictures and receive schedules before dismissing.

Sophomores will meet from 8:00 until 9:30, followed by Juniors from 9:00 until 10:30 and Seniors from 10:00 until 11:30.

Freshmen will meet in the auditorium at 8:00, and will have a full day schedule, that includes lunch, with classes dismissing at 3:00.

At the Middle School, students must be accompanied by an adult, with 5th graders arriving at 8:00 and dismissing at 3:00. Parents will fill out paperwork from 8:00 until 8:30.

Sixth graders will arrive at 9:00 and dismiss at 3:00, with parents to fill out paperwork from 9:00 until 9:30.

Seventh and 8th graders are to arrive between 10:00 and 1:00.

At the Elementary School, registration will include Kindergarten at 8:00, Third Grade at 9:00, First Grade at 10:00, Fourth Grade at 11:00 and Second Grade at 1:00.

Buses will not run tomorrow, and students who miss will be counted as absent.

