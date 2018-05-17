The Union City Golden Tornadoes baseball team, and South Fulton softball team will be hosting Sub-State games Friday after capturing Regional championships.

Union City ran their record the (34-2) with a 7-3 win at Trinity Christian Academy.

Union City will now host Memphis Middle College on Friday afternoon at 5:30.

The South Fulton Lady Red Devils won the Region-7A championship with a 12-2 win at home over Gibson County.

The Lady Red Devils will also host Memphis Middle College on Friday with first pitch starting at 5:30.