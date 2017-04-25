Union City’s Tori Seng has been honored with the “Beth Maloan Outstanding Student Employee Award” from the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Seng is a Senior, who will receive a bachelor’s degree in communications during the May commencement services.

The award is named in honor of Beth Maloan, who was a longtime UT-Martin director of budgeting and payroll, and a strong advocate for student employment.

The award recognizes exemplary work ethic and commitment to the university, and is given each semester to a student nominated by their supervising office or department.

Seng serves as program director for the student run campus radio station, WUTM 90.3 “The Hawk”.