The Union City Golden Tornadoes captured the District 13-A baseball championship last night, with a 5-1 win over Lake County.

The Golden Tornadoes are now (32-2) on the year, and will host a first round Region-7A game on Monday night against the loser of Wednesday night’s Trenton Peabody-TCA game.

Union City’s Jared Woodward was named the tournaments “Most Valuable Player” and coach Cole McAdams was named the District 13-A “Coach of the Year”.

Also named to the District 13-A “All Tournament Team” was Grant Kizer, Miles Odle, Dawson Searcy and Conner Hurt.