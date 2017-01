Ten Union City School System teachers were honored for reaching tenure status at the this weeks school board meeting.

(l-r) John Parr, Katie Worrell, Lisa Robertson, Jennifer Durham, Kelsey Arnold, Sara Brown, Stephanie Virgin, Clarissa Youngblood, LuAnn Barkley and Lindsey Beth Atkins.

Presenting certificates at the meeting was School Board Chairman Glenda Caudle and Director of School’s Gary Houston.