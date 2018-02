Union City School Board members honored their “Teachers of the Year” at last night’s meeting.

Director of School’s Wes Kennedy announced that Emily Cross was the “Teacher of the Year” for the elementary school, with Bobby Williams chosen from the middle school and Dr. John Parr from the high school.

Ms. Cross is a 5th grade math and science teacher, with Mr. Williams an 8th grade social studies teacher, and Dr. Parr is the honors chemistry and AP chemistry teacher at the high school.