Union City School Board members honored their “Teachers of the Year” last night, along with three student writers.

Accepting the honors in the teaching category was Marilyn Gilliam, of Union City Elementary, Jennifer Bruff, of Union City Middle, and Angela Keathley, of Union City High School.

A gift presentation was made to each teacher by school board Chairman Glenda Caudle.

The board also recognized Sara Ullrich, Kate Crabtree and Chloe Meade as winners in the Patriot Pen competition, sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4862.

Ms. Crabtree won first place honors, and also captured first place in the district competition.