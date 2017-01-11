The Union City School Board will meet in a called session on Thursday morning to select a new Director of Schools for the next school year.

Board members are anticipated to choose Union City High School principal Wes Kennedy, who recently met with board members to discuss the position.

The new Director will assume the duties on July 1st following the retirement of current Director of School’s Gary Houston.

Thursday morning’s meeting will take place at 7:00 in the conference room of the Board of Education office.