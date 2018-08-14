The Union City Golden Tornadoes will open their football season in Western Kentucky on Friday night, when they face the Mayfield Cardinals.

Union City is coming off of a (13-2) season, in which they captured the state Class-2A championship.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News before practice on Monday, coach Darren Bowling said he and his players were ready for the season to begin.

Union City lost their highly anticipated season opener to the Cardinals last year, 41-0, with coach Bowling hoping for better results on Friday night.

The Union City-Mayfield game can be heard on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting with the pre-game show at 7:00.

