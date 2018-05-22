The Union City Golden Tornadoes started their run to a state baseball championship, with a 16-0 win over Greenback on Tuesday.

Conner Hurt and Grant Kizer each collected three hits, as Union City pounded out 12 hits as a team.

Coach Cole McAdams team scored two runs in the top of the first, and added four runs in the fourth, three runs in the fifth and seven runs in the sixth.

Union City is now (36-2) on the year, and will face (24-10) South Pittsburgh Wednesday at 12:30.

You can hear the live broadcast of this game on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 12:00.