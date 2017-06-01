A group supporting a Union City woman says they’ll be on the steps of the Weakley County Courthouse in Dresden hoping to make sure their friend gets a fair shake.

Spokesperson Callye Norsworthy said a “We Support Wendi Wright” group will be a the courthouse this Friday morning at 9:30 asking the media to be present for the preliminary hearing for Ms. Wright who faces charges of felony reckless endangerment stemming from an incident that occurred on May 8th, when she attempted to meet with Representative David Kustoff.

Police reports said Wright was driving a car that followed Congressman’s Kustoff’s car, forcing it to flee to a side road where a 911 call was placed.

The “We support Wendi Wright Group” says numerous citizens in Representative Kustoff’s district have asked repeatedly for open forums to discuss vital issues.

The group says Ms. Wright is one of those concerned citizens and has a daughter with “pre-existing” health conditions that would make it difficult for Wendi Wright to get adequate health care for her daughter under the “American Health Care Act” bill that David Kustoff voted for.

Wright will appear before Judge Tommy Moore and have a preliminary hearing at 10am this Thursday. Wright could wave a preliminary hearing and the case could be bound to the grand jury, or the state could offer a plea recommendation in which the charges could be reduced and the case disposed of as a misdemeanor in General Sessions Court.