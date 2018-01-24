The event that took place at Marshall County High School on Tuesday morning touched people locally and around the nation.

The shooting of innocent students in a school building also caused reactions from school administrators, who thrive to ensure a safe environment.

Union City Director of School’s Wes Kennedy said the word of an active shooter caused many thoughts for him.

Kennedy said he was proud to learn that students at Marshall County used their training to avert even more injuries, and said his students are also taught how to react to a shooting situation.

But the Director said the word of children losing their lives in a school building, causes him enormous sadness.