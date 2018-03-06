Two men face drug charges in Graves County, after being found living in a home without permission.

Graves County Sheriff’s reports said deputies were called to a home on North KY 121, where the landlord had evicted the renter.

At the scene, reports said the landlord reportedly discovered two men living at the location without permission.

26-year-old Tanner Vaughn and 24-year-old Michael Dix, were found at the home, deputies discovering drug paraphernalia at the scene.

The report said Vaughn and Dix admitted to having drugs in the home and turned them over to the deputies.

Both were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.