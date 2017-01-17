Martin Police Department will be hosting a new Citizen Police Academy Class. This year’s class will begin at 6:00 pm on March 9, 2017. We are very excited to begin a new class and encourage anyone in the area that has not participated before to join us this time. Come join us in learning what we do on a daily basis and what you can do to be a better partner within your own community. Cost is only $20.00, and this includes the purchase of a class shirt. If you have any questions about the class, feel free to contact Captain Phillip Fuqua at [email protected] or (731)587-5355 ext. 241.

To apply online, go to www.martindps.org/police/cpa-registration or to print an application.

