The Tennessee Highway Patrol continues to investigate a fatal motorcycle crash in Benton County last week.

THP Lieutenant Brad Wilbanks says the accident happened just before 2:00 last Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Able Street and Highway 69-A in Big Sandy.

According to Wilbanks, 32-year-old Wesley K. Palmer was traveling southbound on Highway 69-A in a 2005 Chevy Tahoe when a maroon Chevy Aveo pulled out of Able Street onto the highway.

As Palmer swerved to miss the maroon Aveo, he collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 53-year-old Robert K. Toth of Big Sandy. Toth was killed at the scene.

The THP is still trying to locate and interview the driver of the Chevy Aveo.

In an email to Thunderbolt Radio News, Lt. Wilbanks says THP investigators are looking into a few leads.

If you know who the driver might be, contact the THP Jackson District Headquarters or contact your local police or sheriff’s department.

