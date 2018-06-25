A Bradford teenager was killed and four other people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday night in Gibson County.

THP Lieutenant Brad Wilbanks says 16-year-old Alyssa Anguiano of Bradford was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in pulled out of Reynolds Road onto Highway 45 and was struck by another vehicle.

The THP report says the vehicle then spun and was hit by a second vehicle in the passenger side.

Wilbanks says four people were injured, and four others did not report injuries.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and traffic was re-routed on Highway 45 for a time.