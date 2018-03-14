Union City School’s Resource officer Raphe Whaley says students in the system are protected by the best means of safety.

Whaley addressed members of the school board this week, updating the protection provided for Kindergarten thru 12th grade students.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, officer Whaley said many new features have been added to secure each campus site.

Despite occurrences that have taken place across the country, Whaley said Union City Schools have maintained a balance of continued normal education practices, and on-guard protection.

Whaley said despite the images of terror that are displayed for students by 24-hour news cycles, statistics show that school’s are still a safe location.

Whaley serves as the Resource Officer for approximately 800 students at the Union City Middle and High School, while officer Stephanie Marshall is the Resource Officer for 842 students in the K-thru-5th Grade Elementary School.