Building and Codes Director Jim Temple says work is ongoing in the demolition of the former Reelfoot Packing House.

Temple was called to speak with a property update during Tuesday night’s Council meeting.

While addressing the board, Temple also gave an update on the status of the three new hotels to be built in the city.

Temple was questioned about the scheduled opening of the new Casey’s Convenience Store on Main Street, and said company officials said they will open their doors for business on February 15th.