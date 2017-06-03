The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking shoppers who plan to participate in any part of the 400 Mile Yard Sale along US 68 through Kentucky to be safety-minded this weekend.

The yard sale event continues thru this Sunday and extends from Paducah through the Lakes Region to Bowling Green before turning norheast into central Kentucky and on into Lexington.

Motorists who regularly travel US highway 68 through Kentucky should be prepared to encounter heavy traffic volume.

Yard Sale Shoppers are asked to be courteous and avoid parking in spots that block the view of oncoming traffic.

Rear-end collisions are fairly common as drivers watch for yard sales rather than traffic in front of them.

Transportation officials suggest you take the team approach where passengers watch for yard sale opportunities so the driver can concentrate on the road ahead.