USDA Farm Service Agency Administrator Richard Fordyce will attend the UT No-Till Field Day in Milan Thursday.

Following the No-Till Field Day, Fordyce will attend a public producer meeting at the Hawkins-Whitby FEMA Community Room in Milan.

The producer meeting is hosted by Tennessee Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Dennis Beavers and the Farm Service Agency State Committee.

That meeting begins at 1:30 and is open to the public.

