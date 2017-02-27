The United States Department of Agriculture has released planting and harvest numbers for the 2016 season.

Leading the way for corn in West Tennessee was Obion County.

Reports said farmers harvested 77,500 acres, with a yield of 161.3 bushel per acre, and total production of 12,500,000 bushels.

In Western Kentucky, Graves County was the leading producer, harvesting 74,700 acres with a yield of 155 bushel per acre, and total production of 11,575,000 bushels.

For soybeans, Gibson County led the way with the harvest of 117,000 acres, for a production of 5,250,000 bushels.

Gibson County farmers averaged 44.9 bushel per acre according to the report.

And in Western Kentucky, Graves County led the way with a soybean harvest of almost 4.8 million bushel from 95,200 planted acres.

USDA reports said Graves County farmers averaged 50.2 bushel per acre.