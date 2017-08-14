The United States Department of Agriculture has released a promising forecast for Tennessee farmers this season.

Corn production is set to increase three-percent from last years harvest, with almost 130-million bushels anticipated to be harvested.

Yield estimates were placed at 166 bushel per acre, which is an increase of 15 from 2016 numbers.

Soybean harvest is also forecast to increase six-percent from last year, with 77.4-million bushels expected to be taken from the fields.

Yield estimates are anticipated at 45 bushel per acre.

The biggest crop increase this season will come from cotton, which is expected to produce 680,000 bales.

If realized, this production would be an 18-percent increase over 2016 numbers.