The latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture shows Tennessee farmers are well above the five year average in planting their soybeans.

The latest report released this week indicates 69-percent of the Tennessee soybean crop has been placed in the ground, this compared to the five year average for this date at 55-percent.

The report also showed that 48-percent of the crop has emerged.

At this time, the crop condition report indicated 67-percent of the planted soybeans were listed as “good”, with 14-percent rated as “excellent”.

The USDA report also showed that farmers had planted 98-percent of their corn crops, with 95-percent emerged.

The crop condition report listed corn at 61-percent “good” and 20-percent as “excellent”.

Cotton farmers are also above the five year average with 93-percent of their crop planted at this time.