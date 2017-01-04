USDA Rural Development State Director Bobby Goode has announced his decision to retire effective tomorrow.

The 38 year employee for the agency was selected as the State Director in August of 2009 by President Barack Obama.

He is a native of Crockett County, who graduate from UT-Martin in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture.

He and his wife Linda have made their home in Dresden for over the past 30 years.

During his term as State Director, Goode’s leadership has assisted more than 1.5 million state families and businesses, with more than $7.6 billion dollars in grants and loans.

Following his retirement day, Harriet Cannon will serve as Acting State Director until President Donald Trump appoints a successor.