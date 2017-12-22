The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has issued a movement permit to Mr. S. Claus of the North Pole, a broker with Worldwide Gifts, Unlimited.

The permit will allow reindeer to enter and exit the United States between the hours of 7:00 December 24th and 7:00 the morning of December 25th through or over any U.S. border port.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said children all over the country, including his fourteen grandchildren, are eagerly awaiting a visit from Mr. Claus and his team of reindeer before they wake on Christmas morning.

Perdue said the USDA issued this permit in advance and waived all applicable fees to help ensure a smooth trip on Christmas Eve night.

On this year’s health certificate, Secretary Perdue said the accredited veterinarian noted that one of the reindeer named Rudolph was positive for “red nose syndrome,” however, it was also explained that this is normal for him and not an animal health concern.