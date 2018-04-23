The United States Department of Agriculture says Tennessee farmers are lagging behind in corn planting this year.

Reports released Monday indicated 30-percent of the corn crop has been planted at this time, which falls behind the 42-percent that was in the ground this time last year.

The report also showed that very little movement has been made to plant soybeans, with only one-percent of the crop planted statewide.

USDA reports stated that 89-percent of the winter wheat crop was now in the “jointing” stage, with the condition report showing 56-percent of the crop looking “good”, 17-percent rated as “excellent” and 22-percent listed as “fair”.