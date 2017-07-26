The latest report on Tennessee crops shows most are surpassing the five year average for growth at this stage.

U.S. Department of Agriculture reports showed that 96-percent of the corn crops were at the “silking” stage, which is an increase from 90-percent last week, and above the five-year-average of 92-percent.

The weekly report showed a big increase with soybeans in the “blooming” stage.

Last weeks soybean blooming was listed at 57-percent, which has now increased to 76-percent.

This is also a big jump from the five-year-average of 57-percent.

As far as crop conditions for this time in July, Tennessee corn was listed at 39-percent “excellent”, 47-percent “good” and 11-percent “fair”.

Soybeans were shown at 26-percent “excellent”, 53-percent “good” and 14-percent “fair”.