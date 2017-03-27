The UT Board of Trustees meets Tuesday and Wednesday at UT Chattanooga to review finances and hold committee meetings within the university system.

UT President Dr. Joe DiPietro will give an update on the system’s three colleges, as tomorrow is filled with committee meetings from start to finish.

Wednesday is a shorter day with only a couple of university committee meetings on the event’s final day.

Meanwhile, UT Chattanooga Chancellor Dr. Steven Angle is expected to speak at this meeting held at his university.

