The University Of Tennessee Board Of Trustees meets Thursday and Friday in Knoxville.

Among the items to be discussed is the proposed three-percent tuition increase at UT Martin.

The Finance and Administration Committee will discuss the proposed tuition increase Friday morning at 10:15 prior to the full board meeting at 1:00.

The meeting will be webcast live and archived for later viewing; a link to the webcast will be available at tennessee.edu.