Governor Bill Haslam has introduced legislation that would empower the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees to oversee multiple campuses and operate more efficiently and effectively.

UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver says the proposal would reconstitute the UT Board of Trustees from 26 members to 11.

Dr. Carver says each campus in the UT system would establish an advisory board to oversee important campus issues should the legislation pass.

The legislation will come before the House Committee this week for discussion.