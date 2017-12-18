The UTM Jackson Center is relocating to Jackson State’s main campus starting today and will be ready for classes by the beginning of the Spring Semester.

UTM Chancellor Keith Carver says the move will make it easier for students to continue their education after earning their Associate Degrees.

Jackson State students enjoy a high rate of success when they transfer to complete a bachelor’s degree at UT Martin.

Chancellor Carver says this partnership will impact the overall educational level of West Tennessee, leading to better employment and economic opportunities.