The dean of the UT Martin’s Engineering and Natural Sciences, has been named interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver, has named Dr. Rich Helgeson to succeed Dr. Jerald Ogg who returns to a teaching position this fall in the Department of Communications.

Also Dr. Jennifer Greenwood, professor and interim chair for the Department of Biological Sciences, will become interim dean for the College of Engineering and Natural Sciences.

The vice chancellor for academic affairs articulates a vision for academic affairs, provides leadership for the academic planning process and is responsible for the university’s core academic mission. The university provost directs the institution in the chancellor’s absence.