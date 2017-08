UT-Martin Skyhawk football fans can now purchase their tickets to the Ole Miss game on campus.

The Skyhawks will take on the Rebels on Saturday, September 9th.

Tickets can be purchased at the Skyhawk Ticket Office through August 31st and are $35 each.

Ole Miss will be the Skyhawks fourth Southeastern Conference trip in the last four seasons, with previous games against Kentucky, Mississippi State and Ole Miss in 2015.