A total of 17 UT Martin student-athletes produced a perfect 4.0 Grade Point Average in 2017-18, as the OVC announced its annual Medal of Honor recipients Monday.

The Skyhawks’ 17 OVC Medal of Honor winners are tied for the third-most in school history. Since joining the league in 1992, UTM has boasted 267 student-athletes who have earned OVC Medal of Honor status.

Individually, Lauren Myers (softball) was awarded an OVC Medal of Honor for the third time in her career. Winston Cannon (baseball), Breanna Boggs (women’s basketball), Chantal Wilson (women’s cross country) and Andrea Plantada (women’s tennis) also produced their second career OVC Medal of Honor award.

UTM’s OVC Medal of Honor recipients are listed below. Multiple asterisks indicate the number of years the student-athlete has made the prestigious list:

Baseball (2): Jonah Brody, Winston Cannon**

Women’s Basketball (3): Breanna Boggs**, Ashton Feldhaus, Maddie Waldrop

Men’s Cross Country (2): Lenny Baumann III, Daniel Smith

Women’s Cross Country (1): Chantal Wilson**

Rifle (1): Andre Delcalzo

Softball (3): Halie Fain, Lauren Myers***, Rachel Williams

Women’s Tennis (2): Andrea Plantada**, Mizuki Sakurai

Men’s Track and Field (2): Lenny Baumann III, Daniel Smith

Women’s Track and Field (1): Chantal Wilson

