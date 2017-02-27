The baseball game scheduled for this Wednesday between the University of Tennessee at Martin and Alabama A&M University has been rescheduled due to the threat of inclement weather.

The Skyhawks will now travel to Huntsville on May 3 to take on the Bulldogs.

The previously scheduled home game against AAMU has also been moved up to March 21 at 6:00.

The Huntsville, Alabama forecast calls for an 80-percent chance of severe thunderstorms for Tuesday and Wednesday.

UT Martin will resume play this weekend March 3-5, when they travels to Greenville, South Carolina to compete in the First Pitch Invitational.

The Skyhawks will face off against host Furman on Friday, where first pitch is scheduled for 12:00.