The University of Tennessee at Martin baseball program is set to take on system rival Tennessee in a two-game midweek battle. This marks the ninth time in program history that the two schools have competed against each other. First pitch is set for Tuesday, April 10 at 5:30 p.m. The matchup on Wednesday, April 11 is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

UT Martin is led by Jordan Stoner (.348 batting average, three home runs and 11 RBIs). The duo of Carson Shrode and Ethan Whitley has provided the Skyhawk lineup with the biggest bats as both have tallied six homers each have hit in 18 and 22 RBIs, respectively. A total of nine UT Martin batters have put up double digit RBI numbers on the year. The same nine batsmen have also tallied at least one home run this season.

Right handed pitcher Peyton Cain (0-3, 7.92 ERA) is scheduled to start on Tuesday while fellow righty Dalton Westfall (0-2, 14.73 ERA) will start in the Wednesday matchup. Both hurlers have accounted for a total of 36 innings pitched on the season while also fanning a combined 24 batters. The Skyhawk bullpen is led by left handed pitcher Konnor Aherin (2-2, 6.62 ERA) who has fanned 13 opponents in 17.2 innings and recorded a save on the campaign. Nick Wohlbold (0-0, 6.00 ERA) has tossed just three innings on the year but the righty recorded a pair of perfect outings in the series against Eastern Kentucky.

Tennessee is led by Jay Charleston (.300 batting average, three home runs and 18 RBIs), Andre Lipcius (.294 batting average, three home runs and 25 RBIs), Benito Santiago (.293 batting average, four home runs and 16 RBIs) and Justin Ammons (.293 batting average, two home runs and 16 RBIs). The Volunteers will turn to Sean Hunley (5-0, 1.85 ERA) for the start on Tuesday with Wednesday’s starter to be determined. Hunley has rung up 26 batters in 39.0 innings pitched on the year while also adding a complete game to his repertoire under first-year head coach Tony Vitello.