The University of Tennessee at Martin has become the first campus in Tennessee to have a permanent drug drop box for students, faculty and staff, and the community which is located in Crisp Hall.

According to the Weakley County Prevention Coalition, in 2016, enough painkiller prescriptions were written in Weakley County alone for each county resident to have 1.3 prescriptions in their name. The sealed container is provided by the Weakley County Prevention Coalition. It can be used by students, employees and community members to safely dispose of prescription drugs.

Items not accepted include illegal drugs, needles, blood sugar equipment, thermometers, IV bags, infectious waste or shampoo products. This is the fifth take back box in Weakley County.

If you are not comfortable bringing your unwanted or expired medications to a take-back box, UT Martin will host a Drug Take Back Day on April 27 at the campus Department of Public Safety where you are welcome to drop off your items.