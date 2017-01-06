UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver is speaking at the first Martin Business Association meeting of the year Wednesday January 18th at 7:30 that morning in the Champions Club room at Graham Stadium.

Dr. Carver’s first day on the job was Tuesday, and he’s currently doing meet and greet sessions across the state as part of the “Cruisin’ with Carver” event.

In other news, officers will be selected and a full calendar of community events and MBA meetings will be addressed at this first meeting of 2017.

Breakfast will be catered at this event.