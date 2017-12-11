University of Tennessee at Martin athletic director Kurt McGuffin has tabbed Ryan Jenkins as the program’s interim head baseball coach for the upcoming 2018 campaign.

Jenkins joined the Skyhawks as an assistant coach this past July, serving as the hitting coach while also working primarily with the UT Martin catchers. The Millbrook, Alabama native becomes the 11th head baseball coach in program history.

“We wanted to move quickly and the promotion of Coach Jenkins gave us a chance to have some continuity within our program,” McGuffin said. “We look forward to seeing Coach Jenkins lead our team on an interim basis through the 2018 season.”

Jenkins has four years of administrative experience in collegiate athletics, as he spent the 2017 season as an assistant coach at the College of Charleston. He coached five All-Colonial Athletic Association honorees and also tutored a Major League Baseball draft pick last season. He additionally served as a student assistant/strength and conditioning coach at his alma mater Auburn from 2014-16.

Following an All-Southeastern Conference playing career as a catcher at Auburn, Jenkins was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 17th round of the 2010 MLB Draft. He went on to play in the Royals’ minor league system for three seasons before returning to Auburn to complete his bachelor’s degree in sociology.

Jenkins will make his managerial debut when the Skyhawks open the 2018 season with a four-game series at Troy on February 16-18.