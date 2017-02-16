The UT Martin Civil Rights Conference begins tonight with “Black Lives Matter: A Different Perspective”, an event presented by the Black Student Association at 7 in the University Center.

The UT Martin Civil Rights Conference will continue Sunday night with a screening of the prison documentary 13th, which is presented by the Student Activites Council in Watkins Auditorium.

The conference goes in an artistic direction Monday evening when actress Florence Roach and the Ettaro Theater Company perform the play “Black Lives Matter” in the University Center.

All of these events are free and open to the public.