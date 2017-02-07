One of UT Martin’s biggest events begins next week when the 2017 Civil Rights Conference honors Black History Month.

The Black Student Association opens the conference with “Black Lives Matter: A Different Perspective” February 16th at 7, as “Social Justice in the Age of Black Lives Matter” is the conference’s theme.

Social activist Kwame Rose is the keynote speaker of this event and he will speak February 23rd at 7 that evening on the busiest day of the conference, which also features the UTM Gospel Choir and a panel led by professors Dr. Henry Parker and Dr. David Barber.

UT Martin is one of only two colleges in the nation that hold an annual Civil Rights Conference.